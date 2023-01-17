The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has lamented the inability of the National Food Buffer Stock Company to supply food items to Senior High Schools across the country.

CHASS said the shortages are constraining academic work across the country and making it near impossible to keep second-cycle schools open.

The Conference said feeding students have become a challenge that needs urgent attention.

Speaking to Citi News, the president of CHASS, Rev. Father Steve Owusu Sekyere who doubles as the headteacher of Opoku Ware School urged the National Food Buffer Stock Company to expedite the disbursement of food items to avert further challenges.

Rev. Sekyere said the Buffer Company had made some food disbursements which are not enough to cater for the number of students in their respective schools.

“Some schools have received items that when put together, could not be used to feed the students. For example, if you deliver beans, maize, rice, and maybe gari, you don’t expect the school to use those items to feed the students because you have not given me oil.”

“There are some items that need to be received together because what we have received so far cannot be used to feed the students,” Rev. Sekyere stressed.

The Conference further revealed that the government through the Buffer Stock Company has so far released food items which ain’t even enough, leaving out essentials such as oil, milk, and sugar.

“As I speak with you, some schools are finding it difficult to feed the students because the items received are some of these items [beans, maize, and rice] that when put together, cannot feed the students.”

CHASS had called on the government last week when schools resumed for a quick supply of food and other essential materials needed to facilitate the smooth run of the semester but seem it will be a tough semester with just a week in.