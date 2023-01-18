The Apostolic Church-Ghana has announced the date for the funeral service of its former President, Apostle John Annan Adotey (Rtd) who passed on December 11, 2022.

Apostle Adotey, as he is affectionately called, died, in Accra aged 76.

An internal memo the church’s general headquarters sent to its members in Ghana and beyond said the burial service will be held on March 11, 2023, at the Apostolic Resource, Conference and Retreat Centre at Frafraha near Adentan in Accra.

The advertised time for service is from 8:30am – 11:30am.

Persons hoping to file past the remains of the revered Apostle to pay their last respects would however have to be at the venue between 6:00am and 8:15am.

Apostle John Annan Adotey served as President of the Apostolic Church-Ghana from 2006 to 2011 after taking over from Apostle Joseph Anim.

Apostle Adotey had Apostle Julius Senuvie of blessed memory as his Vice.

Apostle Adotey, a renowned educationist, before becoming the President of the church served as the Head of the Ghana National Office of the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

He was ordained as a pastor of the church in 1990 and as an Apostle in 2003.

Apostle John Adotey, a graduate of the University of Cape Coast, taught Biology, Chemistry and General Science at Ordorgonno Secondary School until January 1978, when he was transferred to the Greater Accra Regional Education Office.

In October that year, he joined the West African Examination Council and worked in various offices and capacities.

Starting as a Sunday school teacher, Apostle Adotey was the National Witness Movement (Now Youth Movement) Director of the church from 1990 to 1998; Pastor in charge of the Adabraka District and later transferred to take charge of the Kaneshie District Pastor from 1999 to 2003 and also the Kaneshie District Apostle from 2003 to 2006, from where he was elected President of the Apostolic Church, Ghana in 2006.

He later became the President-elect of the Ghana Pentecostal Council in 2009.