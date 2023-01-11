Us-based Sierra Leonean Afro-pop artist Fresh Medo has dropped a new single titled ‘Better Day’. The track is off his debut album ‘The Journey’

‘The song was engineered by Master Plan in Nigeria and the Video directed by Eshima Videos in Australia.

Fresh Meddo’s journey to the music scene began in 2018 working underground, where he wrote his first single called ‘Rock Modisch’

Few months later he dropped another single called ‘Connection’. Known in real life as Mohammed Junior Kanneh, Fresh Meddo was born in Sierra Leone, raised in Liberia and Ghana but currently in the USA.

His background inspires his music known to contain Koloqua (Liberian English), Krio(Pidgin English in Sierra Leone) and a little bit of Ghanaian language(Twi)

Fresh Meddo has featured in a number of musical events on both local and international musical platforms.

‘Better Day’ and ‘The Journey’ are available on all digital streaming platforms.