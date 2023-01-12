The Ghana National Gas Company Limited has revealed that it has saved the country about 3 million dollars per month through its localized operations.

The State Company maintains that since local engineers took over active operations from the Chinese, it has recorded significant gains that protect the national purse from avoidable waste.

Speaking at the State agencies report, a press engagement platform put together by the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Information on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas Company Limited, Dr. Benjamin Asante urged stakeholders to create an enabling environment for the energy sector to thrive.

“We like to work with the Chinese, but we didn’t want to stay with them for too long. Indigenous Ghanaian engineers and technicians took over the operations of this plant. I have worked in this industry for 31 years and this is the first time I’ve seen such a turnaround, having foreign operators cede operatorship to indigenous engineers and technicians in the shortest time which is 3 years. While we are at it, we save $3 million a month because that is how much we pay the Chinese a month,” he said.

Dr Asante also revealed that his outfit as part of its community outreach programmes has so far embarked on 152 projects across the length and breadth of the country.

The projects, according to the MD span the area of education, health, water and sanitation, sports, security and roads noting that the gas company has 301 of these projects ongoing across the country with the majority of them at different levels of completion.

Dr. Asante said the rationale behind its massive project is to give back to society.

“Ghana Gas is one of the few companies that is very particular about sharing whatever we get with the communities that we operate in. Till date, we have all 16 regions covered and we have done 152 projects and about 301 are ongoing and at various stages of completion. We don’t see why we shouldn’t share what we get with the communities we operate in, and we do that proudly,” he said.