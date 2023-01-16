The Ghana Health Service says it is committed to ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare delivery by 2030.

This according to the Service is in tandem with the World Health Organization’s universal health coverage policy scheduled to be achieved by 2030.

Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it is in the process of devising strategies to ensure that, every Ghanaian enjoys quality healthcare services across all 16 regions in the country.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, the Director of policy planning, monitoring, and evaluation for GHS, Dr. Alberta Adjebeng Biritwum-Nyarko explained that, the year 2030 is being used as a benchmark for achieving universal health coverage globally and Ghana has endorsed it.

“The year 2030 is being used as a benchmark for attaining universal health coverage in the world and Ghana has subscribed to that. By universal coverage, we mean that every Ghanaian should be able to access healthcare services irrespective of their geographic location and wealth status anytime they need it.”

“Whether you have money in your pocket or not, you should be able to access healthcare whenever you need it which is why we have the benchmark of 2030,” she stressed.

She further indicated that the initiative is also to strengthen analysis and health data collection to inform national and local reviews of progress and performance.

“It is not only universal healthcare we are talking about, we are also talking about the health data that we have and how to get all the health information we need to shape the way in which we provide healthcare services to the people of Ghana so that we will reach all the unreached.”

Dr. Biritwum-Nyarko said the Ghana Health Service is currently running a pilot project and will soon be rolled out nationwide.