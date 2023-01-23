The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it has achieved only ten percent (10%) of its target following the announcement of the 6th National COVID-19 Vaccination Days.

The Service declared Friday, January 20, 2023, to Tuesday, January 24, 2023, as vaccination days, as countries including China have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases.

However, the service laments that the turnout has not been impressive.

Speaking to Citi News, the Programme Manager for the Expanded Programme on Immunization at the Service, Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, said he is however hopeful that turnout would improve.

“So far, it’s been fine, not exactly as we expected, but at least it made some inroads. We are happy that some people are taking some vaccines. It’s early days yet, we have data for only day one… If you look at data for day one, we are doing about 10% of our target.”

“That is data from only thirteen regions, we haven’t had the reports from the other three regions yet, so we are still expecting,” Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano stated.