The Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) will be holding the 2023 West Africa Conference to explore what this adoption means for employers and employees and how workplace health and safety standards can continue to be improved.

The event will be held in Accra, Ghana, on 7 and 8 February 2023.

It will be IOSH’s third West Africa Conference and will draw together professionals, government bodies, corporate organizations, development partners and academics

The adoption of a safe and healthy working environment as a fundamental principle and right at work will be the focus of a leading global chartered body’s West Africa Conference.

The line-up for the event is still being finalised but it will feature high-level speakers as well as provide delegates with the chance to network with peers and like-minded professionals.

Temitope Mudele, Chair of the West Africa Division, said: “We’re very excited to be bringing the IOSH West Africa Conference to Ghana for the first time.

“The International Labour Organization’s adoption of a safe and healthy working environment as one of its fundamental principles and rights at work was a massive step forward for the way working people are treated around the world.

“We need to ensure that this begins to make a real difference on the ground, to people’s lives. At our conference, we want to explore in greater depth what it means and how it can be harnessed in West Africa to enhance health and safety standards.”

Previous regional conferences were held by IOSH in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2020 and 2021, with both attracting about 1,000 delegates. IOSH also set up its West Africa Division in late 2020 to bring members in the region together to share ideas and knowledge to drive standards.

This year’s event is being held at the Cedi Conference Centre at the University of Ghana.

Further updates will be available on the conference webpage iosh.com/wac.