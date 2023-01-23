Government has defaulted in the payment of matured investments of cocoa bills.

The six-month Cocoa bill with face value of ¢940.42 million matured on January 19, 2023, but the BoG admitted defaulting explaining that although it went through the usual processes to reissue on behalf of COCOBOD to raise funds to cover the maturing obligation, the auction unfortunately failed and was severely “undersubscribed resulting in a shortfall of GH¢855.42million”.

There were reports that the government rolled over the matured interests without the consent of investors with banks directed to go ahead with the rollover.

But in a statement, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) stressed that, retail customers not interested in a rollover of their cocoa bills would however be paid using COCOBOD’s deposits at the banks.

This is the agreement reached among the Bank of Ghana, Ghana Cocoa Board and the commercial banks following the cocoa bills default.

“To reduce the cash flow challenges on retail holders of cocoa bills, the Bank of Ghana, COCOBOD and the commercial banks have agreed to allow banks to use COCOBOD’s deposits/placements held at the various banks to cater for retail customers who may not want a rollover of their cocoa bills”, the Bank of Ghana said in a statement.

“At a meeting held on Friday, 20th January 2023, among the banks, COCOBOD and Bank of Ghana, it was agreed that all institutional investors will roll over their maturing cocoa bill for Tender 6155. Financial Institutions have agreed to roll over their cocoa bills investments”, it further mentioned.