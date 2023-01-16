A Roman Catholic priest has been killed by armed gunmen at his parish in northern Nigeria, who then burned his rectory in the village of Kafin Koro to the ground.

The body of Father Isaac Achi was found in the charred ruins of the building.

Another priest, Father Collins Omeh, was shot as he tried to escape the blaze and subsequently taken to hospital.

He told local reporters that Father Achi was shot dead by the gunmen, who he said were shouting jihadi slogans.

In a separate incident, a gang in the north-western state of Katsina kidnapped at least five people as they prepared for a church service.