The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Gushegu constituency in the Northern Region has rated the two (2) years performance of the Member of Parliament for the area, Hassan Tampuli saying he has performed abysmally.

At a press conference in Gushegu, the constituency capital, the NDC constituency communication officer, Abdul Kudus Mankurili, said it was necessary to use the opportunity to remind the MP, Hassan Tampuli of the promises he made to the people prior to the 2020 elections and how he has failed to fulfil same.

The NDC assessment was based on; education, health, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, youth and women empowerment, sports and many others.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, we shall recount to the good people of Gushegu constituency and the general public, the promises then-candidate Tampuli made prior to the 2020 elections and the glaring failure by him to fulfill them now as MP for Gushegu”.

On infrastructure, the NDC said, “as a rural constituency, infrastructure is one of the key ingredients Gushegu constituency needs for its steady growth and development.”

According to the communication officer, infrastructure became a major campaign tool during the 2020 election campaign which the MP, Hassan Tampuli made a lot of promises.

The NDC said the MP promised to execute the following; construction of major roads within the constituency including the Gushegu town roads, completion of ongoing roads, maintenance of roads already constructed, renovation of dilapidated CHPS compounds, renovation of dilapidated school blocks, conversion of all open dams to boreholes and fixing all faulty boreholes, assisting residents to construct and have access to toilets facilities and also the provision of a community centre for Gushegu township.

They also said some of the projects are fixing pavement blocks on the Gushegu town market square and construction of lorry terminal station in Gushegu town.

“I would like to emphatically and unequivocally state that about 80% of these infrastructure promises are still unfulfilled.”

“On education, the then-candidate Tampuli made so many promises including eradication of schools under trees by constructing more classroom blocks, renovating existing school blocks and teacher’s quarters in deplorable state, constructing a Senior High School, providing teaching and learning tools (such as furniture, laptops, exercise books, mathematical sets, etc. to ensure quality teaching and Learning), ensuring that more trained teachers are posted to the constituency, and organizing sensitization programs to facilitate child and adult education in the constituency with female education given priority among others”.