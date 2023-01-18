Accra-based Happy 98.9 FM in partnership with top-of-the-mind recreational park in Ghana, Lakeside Marina Park, has launched the 13th edition of the ‘Family Fun Run and Walk’.

The event which took place at the Silver Star Towers on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, was graced by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Alliance (GMA), Ernest Boateng, Salah Kalmoni, Managing Director of Lakeside Estates, Marketing Manager of Lakeside Estates, Isaac Ntiamoah, Programmes Manager of Happy 98.9 FM, Elwoode Mantey, among other notable personalities.

The annual Happy FM Lakeside Marina Park Family Fun Run and Walk is geared at celebrating families, health and fun, and celebrating Ghana’s Independence Day, as well as one of Ghana’s Founding members and the country’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The 6 KM and 10 KM walk respectively is held on March 6, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, every year. This year’s event will take place on mapped out routes at the Lakeside Marina Park.

Speaking at the launch, Programmes Manager of Happy98.9 FM, Elwoode Mantey, disclosed that as part of the company’s CSR contribution to society and development of students, GHC5,000 worth of airtime would be allocated to the winning school at this year’s competition. He added that internship opportunities for participating students would also be made available by the sponsors.

“As much as we would want to have fun and fulfill our three pillar objectives, we would also give the winning schools of the run GHC5,000 worth of airtime to help them promote their activities. That isn’t just all as the two corporate groups that is the Kalmoni Group and GMA will also grant internship opportunities for students to develop their corporate capacities in their respective fields,” he added.

On his part, Salah Kalmoni, Managing Director of Lakeside Estates, reiterated the significance of the initiative which has been running for over a decade.

“The Family Fun Run is about encouraging the well-being of every Ghanaian through physical and social activities. It is geared to also reignite the family bonds, create a social time for relaxation and fun. Most importantly, the initiative also serves as a charity run since 10 cedis of each registration fee will be donated to the Mercy Social Center like we do each year for the past 13 years.”

He further called on the other corporate bodies in the country to extend their sponsorship to the socio-development initiative.

The walk is expected to be held across four regions in Ghana simultaneously: The Greater Accra Region, the Ashanti Region, the Northern and the Western Region.

Interested participants can pick up registration forms at the premises of Happy FM at Asylum Down, the Lakeside Marina Park, Silver Star Towers and Global Media Alliance (GMA) in Dzorwulu.

The registration fee for the run is Ghc60 for an individual, Ghc180 for a family of three, and Ghc300 for a school team of five.

This year’s Family Fun Run is sponsored by Happy 98.9 FM, the Lakeside Marina Park, YFM, the Silver Star Towers, Perception Management International, e.tv Ghana, Oman Fofor, Holland Insurance, Global Media Alliance (GMA), Lakeside Estate Ltd., Deng Limited, Silver Star Auto Ltd., Koflex Fitness, the Total House Clinic and Silverbird Cinemas.