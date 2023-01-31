Hubtel, Ghana’s leading payments, quick commerce, and messaging technology company, was the big winner at the just–ended Ghana Fintech Awards which took place on January 27, 2022 at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Hubtel picked up five awards­­––the most by any company on the night of the awards, including the coveted “Fintech Company of the Year” award. The awards won by Hubtel as a company were:

IT/Tech Firm of the Year

Fintech Platform of the Year

Fintech Company of the Year

UI/UX Fintech Company of the Year

Leading Payments Technologies Service Provider of the Year

Hubtel’s innovative solutions and commitment to providing user-friendly platforms have been recognized and celebrated by the industry. The awards won by Hubtel serve as a testament to the company’s dedication to driving innovation and promoting financial inclusion in Ghana.

In addition to these awards, the night also saw Elsie Bram, the Head of Quick Commerce at Hubtel, win the “Female Fintech Personality of the Year” award that recognizes the achievements of women in the fintech industry.

Elsie has played a pivotal role in the success, development and growth of Hubtel’s “quick commerce” operations which are currently available in Kumasi, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Koforidua, Tamale, Ho, Accra and Tema. She joined the company in 2007 as the Mobile Campaigns Manager, responsible for the Premium SMS content services.

Under her leadership, Hubtel became one of the top three content providers in Ghana. Throughout her time with Hubtel, she has held several prominent positions, such as Country Marketing Manager and Head of Customer Support.

“We are thrilled to have received these awards, it reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Elsie Bram. Being recognized by the industry is a great honor and we will continue to strive for excellence in driving innovation in the financial technology sector in Ghana” she added.

Augustine Adjei, Head of Engineering, and Nana Owusu Marfo, Head of User Experience & Marketing, also expressed their joy at the recognition of their contributions to the platform and user experiences on Hubtel as Hubtel received the Fintech Platform of the Year and UI/UX Fintech Company of the Year awards, respectively.

Their work has been instrumental in delivering user-friendly platforms that have been widely celebrated by the industry.

Augustine, on behalf of management of Hubtel congratulated the other winners of the night on their well-deserved recognition.

“We would also like to extend our congratulations to all the other award winners of the night. Your contributions to the growth and success of the fintech industry in Ghana are deeply valued and we are proud to be a part of this thriving community”, he said.

Arkel Consult and Management Services organized the awards ceremony to acknowledge and celebrate those who have played a significant role in driving last mile solutions, promoting Ghana’s competitive advantage in the FinTech space, and working towards building a resilient and inclusive financial system for economic growth.

The Ghana FinTech Awards serves as a platform to recognize and appreciate the efforts of those working towards the development of Ghana’s FinTech industry.

Hubtel is Ghana’s leading payments, quick commerce, and messaging technology company. The company provides innovative solutions that make it easy for businesses and individuals to make and receive payments, buy and sell goods and services, and communicate with one another.

The Hubtel App is Ghana’s first full-feature quick commerce platform, connecting retailers and service providers to customers. It is a simple way to find and pay for everyday essentials nearby.

Hubtel operates with a full license of the Bank of Ghana as a Payment Service Provider (Enhanced) and was recommended for a national award for its role in the digitization of Government of Ghana payment services through the Ghana.GOV payment platform.

The Hubtel mobile app is available for Android, iOS, and Huawei phones. Users can also go to www.hubtel.com.