The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is heading to Kumasi following the tragic death of a police officer and his family during a fire incident.

Seargent Owusu Asante Baafi, who is with the anti-robbery unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, his wife and child were burnt to death in a fire that gutted the police barracks where they lived.

The bodies of the family have been deposited at the morgue.

Assembly Member for the Apromase/Asawase Electoral area, Ernest Kwarteng, told Citi News that they are awaiting the experts to reveal what caused the fire.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ghana Police Service and other sympathizers have gathered at the residence.