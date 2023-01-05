The Board of Directors of the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA) upon recommendation of the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has appointed Ing. Richard Oppong-Boateng to act as the Chief Executive of the Authority.

Until his appointment, Ing. Boateng held the position of Director (Chief Manager) of the Irrigation Technology and Innovation Department of the Authority.

His appointment took effect on 1st January 2023. Ing. Richard Oppong-Boateng takes over from Ing. Wilson Darkwah whose tenure ended on 31St December 2022.

The newly appointed Acting Chief Executive comes to the position with extensive work experience in irrigation infrastructure management and agricultural water management technology, Ing. Oppong-Boateng has had over 25 years of working experience with the Authority since he joined the Authority as Assistant Geodetic Engineer in 1996.

A product of Labone Senior High School and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ing. Oppong-Boateng has to his credit an M.Sc. degree in Water Resources and Environmental Management with a specialization in groundwater resources evaluation and management from the University of Twente, International Institute of Geo-Information Sciences and Earth Observations (ITC), the Netherlands.

He also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Project Appraisal and Management from the Maastricht School of Management (MsM), the Netherlands.

It is the expectation of the Board that the newly appointed Acting Chief Executive would work to reposition the Authority on a global map as a leading national organization in the Agricultural Water Management industry by changing the face of modern agriculture in Ghana.