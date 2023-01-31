A Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong has justified the need to prevent persons of questionable character from being called to the bar.

He made this known during the induction ceremony of first-year students of the professional course at the Ghana School of Law.

The school has been criticized for allegedly restricting access to legal education.

In 2022, a student of the Ama Governor was suspended from partaking in the call to the bar for alleged lack of good character.

The judge addressing the students as the guest of honour at the injunction ceremony indicated that “upholding the ethics of the profession is essential in protecting the profession.”