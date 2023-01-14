Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the decision by some ministers in the Akufo-Addo government to resign as “pointless”.

In a tweet on Friday, Mr Mahama said “it must be a relief for those deserting the ship” but added that it is too late because they have been part of the mess that has plunged the country into the current economic crisis.

Some members of the Akufo-Addo gov’t have realized their boat is heading for disaster. It must be a relief for those deserting the ship, but it’s so late. It’s almost pointless. They’ll try hard not to be part of the mess we are in, but let’s not forget the parts they all played. — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) January 13, 2023

The former President’s tweet comes days after the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen and the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto resigned from their post to focus on their presidential ambitions.

Mr Kyerematen in an address to the nation after he quit the government called on NPP delegates to elect him as the flagbearer during the party’s primaries which is yet to be announced.