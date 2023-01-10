Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC has completed the signing of striker Jonathan Sowah from Danbort FC.

He joined on a three-year deal.

The striker joins after an impressive showing last season bagging 23 goals in all competitions.

Sowah has also scored hat-tricks against Tema United, Teshie Unique and Adenta Chase in the current league season at Danbort FC.

Speaking to the club’s media, he expressed his excitement after signing the contract.

“Hello fans I am proud to be part of the yellow and blue family. Never give up,” he said in the video posted on the clubs official Twitter handle upon the announcement of his signing.

Jonathan Sowah will be keen to add more firepower to the Medeama’s frontline as the club currently sits at 12th on the table Ghana Premier League table.