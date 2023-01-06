The family of Godfred Okai who was arrested in Kasoa over his alleged involvement in a Mobile Money (MoMo) robbery is demanding the release of his body after he died whilst in police custody.

The deceased was picked up by the police on December 23, 2022, after he was alleged to be part of a gang that robbed and shot a mobile money vendor at Adam Nana, a suburb of the community.

This was after the robbery incident was captured on CCTV.

But days after the arrest, Godfred Okai passed away. The explanation given by the police was that, he died while he was undergoing treatment.

Godfred Okai, according to the police, later complained of ill health and was rushed to the hospital but died while receiving medical attention.

His body has been deposited at the police hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

An initial investigation into his demise by the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) established that the deceased suspect was handled professionally by the officers from the time he was arrested until his passing.

The PPSB has also made contact with the family of the deceased suspect as part of its investigation.

But the distraught family through its lawyers in a statement to the Inspector General of Police maintains it suspects foul play insisting that the untimely death of Godfred is due to torture by the police.

The family in the release is demanding access to view the body of Godfred.