Some traders within the Kejetia market in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have begun closing down their shops over what they describe as exorbitant electricity bills.

The traders have on several occasions clashed with the management of the Kejetia market over the decision to use one bulk meter for the over seven thousand (7000) shops in the market.

Traders over the years complained that they pay exorbitant electricity bills due to the failure of the management of the facility to provide separate meters for shops within the market.

It appears the situation is not likely to be resolved anytime soon as the leadership of the traders has blamed the management of the facility for the closure of their shops.

President of the Federation of Kumasi traders, Nana Akwasi Prempeh, said some traders have been forced to close down their shops since they are not able to pay the huge electricity bills.

Nana Akwasi Prempeh also blamed the management of the facility for the delay in providing individual meters to shops.

Meanwhile, the management of ECG has revealed that the facility owes over five million Ghana cedis in arrears.

ECG is thus insisting that the failure of the facility to pay its arrears is what has caused the delay in providing the individual meters.