One of Ghana’s elite and finest second-cycle schools, Kpando Senior High School on Thursday, January 26, 2023, launched its 70th anniversary at Christ The King Parish in Accra.

Under the theme, “Quality Education: A Collective Responsibility”, past students and current students converged to relive some special moments of Kpando Senior High School as part of marking the beginning of the school’s anniversary.

In an event well attended, the school choir entertained staff and old students to some great tunes with the school anthem getting everyone singing and brimming with smiles and passion.

Charles Evans Apraku, the 20th Headmaster of Kpando Senior School spoke at length about the state of the school among which included the history of the school, weaving through the years of growth of the school and how the school has gained recognition.

The headmaster also highlighted the achievements of the school in the WASSCE, also made mention of their feat in athletics, and French where they were honoured as the best school in the language in the country.

Mr. Apraku also made mentioned the school’s need to have a well-equipped team with corresponding facilities to be able to participate at the highest level of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

He pleaded to the general public to help the school construct an 18-unit classroom, a new headmaster’s bungalow, an ultramodern dormitory for the boy, a new school bus, and student beds for the students.

Eric Seddy Koturtse, the special guest of honour and a member of the 1992 to 1994 year group of the school reminisced his fond memories from his days in the school and thanked the institution for shaping him into what he is today.

Mr. Koturtse also admonished all old students to not turn their backs on the school regardless of the experience they had there.

At the end of his speech, he donated GH₵100,000 to help support the 70th-anniversary celebration slated for November.