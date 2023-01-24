A committee is to be set up to probe recent disturbances by students of the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School at Effiduase Asokore in the Sekeyere East District of the Ashanti Region.

This was disclosed by the Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah after a District Security Council meeting.

“This is condemnable, but we are now consulting with the Regional Security Council, the Ministry of Education to form a committee to investigate the issue. The list of committee members will come out soon. This issue is being investigated by the Ministry of Education and Regional Security Council“, he said on Eyewitness News.

The Regional Minister also wants leaders of the school’s Students Representative Council (SRC) to surrender themselves or risk being declared wanted by the police.

The school has been shut down temporarily after students went on rampage on Sunday.

The students caused a power outage and broke into the storerooms of the school and scattered food items.

Although the motive of the disturbances is not clear, authorities say the action could be linked to the dissatisfaction the students expressed about the poor performance of their predecessors in the 2022 end-of-year examination.

“We have also requested that the parents of the SRC leaders who are on the run to surrender their wards for interrogation else we will declare all of them wanted–the school prefect, the assistants and the others. I can never believe that the students did what they did without the knowledge of their leaders. Everything will be known after the investigation.”

“When to reopen the school will also be determined after the probe”, the Minister added.

Meanwhile, Police have picked about 40 students over the riots.