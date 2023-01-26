The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako Attah says the governing New Patriotic Party cannot afford to lose grip of its political fortunes in the Kwabre East Constituency since the area remains the party’s stronghold.

He insists that although the constituency is bedevilled with bad roads, it does not mean the government has neglected the inhabitants of the area.

There was widespread anger and agitation among inhabitants in communities in the Kwabre East Constituency last year over bad roads.

Mr. Amoako-Attah during a visit to the area assured that steps are being taken to give a facelift to the roads.

“On behalf of the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I assure our traditional rulers and indigenes that this year [2023] is your year of roads. We are going to intensify the construction of roads in this district and constituency. We are going to change what is pertaining now. We know the worth of Kwabre east to the political fortunes of NPP, and we will not take it for granted,” the Roads and Highways Minister stated.