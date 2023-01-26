Media Excel Production’s latest announced worshipper, Lady Rhoda Tuffour has blessed faith believers with “Jesus My Helper”, a song that is renewing the faith of many Christians this new year.

The song, which will be featured on Rhoda’s forthcoming album, is reassuring followers of Christ’s love and the need to call on only Jesus in challenging times.

The song remains one of the most powerful moments that connect you to your miracle through the power of prayer.

The video captures how Rhoda weaves stories of God’s intervention in people’s lives with the song, powerfully declaring that God is the only source of help in your difficult times.

ABOUT LADY RHODA TUFFOUR

Rhoda Tuffour Amaniampong was born in Mampong in the Ashanti Region of Ghana but grew up in Obuasi.

Born in a family of four girls to the late Mr Isaac Osei Kwarteng and Rev Esther Kwarteng, lady Rhoda Tuffour chose to do gospel music, so she can preach the word of God through her songs as the Bible teaches us in Mark 16: 15.

The singer is happily married and blessed with two beautiful children.

Watch video