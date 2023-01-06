The Lands Commission, the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) have engaged the diaspora on business operations in Ghana at the Diaspora Conversations Conference held by GUBA Diaspora Network in collaboration with Ecobank.

The ‘Diaspora Conversations Conference’, is a flagship engagement with the diaspora, hosted annually as part of array of brand events by GUBA Enterprise.

Themed, a ‘A Journey through Ghana’, this year’s edition which is the second, was aimed at creating a one-stop-shop for diasporans to interact with relevant stakeholders, organizations and individuals who are key in helping their transition to Ghana.

The event presented panel discussions with representatives from the public and private sectors in Ghana and an open space for diasporans to network.

There were deliberation and conversations on the ‘Journey through Ghana – highlighting the role of regulators on how to do business in the country, where to start, who are the key government regulators and how diasporans could understand the key processes and systems in place.

Participants were also taken through a second panel on ‘Investment opportunities in Ghana’ as well as some successful diasporans who have explored opportunities in the country-sharing their experiences and successes in business.

Addressing participants at the Conference, Founder and President, GUBA Enterprise, Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, said “Starting and maintaining business in Ghana goes through several processes. From registration to staffing, navigating Ghana’s unique terrain takes guidance and experience. The Diaspora Conversations Conference therefore seeks to create the platform for industry players, government agencies and investors to share their knowledge and expertise for prospective and existing business owners from the diaspora”.

“A lot of diasporans are constantly in search of solutions and vital enquiries including questions such as, how do I register my business? How do I get a Ghana card? How do I purchase a home or land? This conference is to connect them to the right stakeholders both public and private in order to obtain solutions” said Jennifer Djan-Krofa, Head of Diaspora Engagement & Partnership at GUBA Diaspora Network.

“We partner with GUBA because its network reflects what Ecobank Transnational is about. We are a Pan-African Bank with the focus to support the growth of African businesses and promote financial inclusion for all Africans. The Ecobank Ghana PLC targets support for SMEs, and the corporate customer” Head, Consumer Products – Ecobank Ghana, Madam Kate Thompson stated.

She indicated that Ecobank’s Rapid Transfer product allows customers in 33 African countries to remit money to family and friends across the region whilst Rapid Transfer International allows all African diaspora to remit to the bank’s network of 33 African countries.

Other key speakers at the Conference include, H.E Fidelia Graand-Galon – Ambassador of Suriname to Ghana, H.E Dr. Erieka Bennett – Founder and Head of Missions, Diaspora African Forum (DAF), CEO, Agazy Homes – Thomas Ayisah, Founder and CEO of A&C Development Ltd, Dr Andrew Asamoah, Dr Wanida Lewis – Founder and CEO Crescendo Foods LBG, Head of International Relations at Ghana Immigration Service – Simon Asare, Executive Secretary of Lands Commission Ghana – Mr. James Dadson, Chief Actuary of SSNIT – Mr Joseph Poku among others.

There were officials from the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Standards Authority, Ghana Tourism Authority, Ghana Card and Ghana Health Service.

Key collaborators and supporters for the event include PayAngel, Webster University, Lands Commission-Ghana, Agazy Homes and Beyond the Return Secretariat.

For more information or to become a member of the GUBA Diaspora Network: info@GUBADiasporaNetwork.com

About the GUBA Enterprise

The GUBA Enterprise is a social organization dedicated to the advancement of diaspora Africans and Africans back home through various socio-economic programmes and initiatives.

The organizations currently has various brand activities namely: GUBA Awards, GUBA Foundation, GUBA Trade Expo, GUBA Careers, GUBA Diaspora Card, GUBA Tours and the GUBA Diaspora Network.