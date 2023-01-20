The Lands Commission says it is poised to sanitize the country’s land market.

Challenges such as multiple sale of lands, land guards among others are sources of concern to the Commission.

Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, James Dadson told the media his outfit will stop at nothing to nib such practices in the bud.

He noted that the Commission has intensified its awareness programme, as well as engaged many stakeholders since last year, all in a bid to sensitize the public on its operations.

Mandated as established in Article 238 of the 1992 constitution, Mr. Dadson indicated that his organisation has witnessed high patronage largely due to its public engagement and quest to leverage on technology for its outreach.

He further observed that the Lands Commission has a big role to play in helping to boost investor confidence through prudent land administration structures.

“We are concerned because as the agency responsible for keeping records of all registered lands transactions, as much as possible, what we have in our records should reflect the grounds situation. So we shouldn’t have a situation where people will claim lands without the title. To reverse this situation, the public must be educated on the role of the Commission and the processes of acquiring and registering lands”, he stressed.

The Lands Commission boss noted that following the year of return and other diasporan engagements, many investors in the diaspora are engaging their services.

He said the nation will witness more action from his organisation this year noting that they are collaborating with the security agencies to undertake regular patrols to safeguard lands from the activities of land guards.

Also, they will strengthen relationships with other state agencies such as the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and the Ghana Free Zones Board to facilitate their mandate.

“We believe that in 2023, we will be able to sanitise the lands market because of measures we have put in place. We are also proposing a marriage between the private sector for the needed technology and expertise for land administration to ensure that we are efficient and able to fully automate our records across the country to deliver easier and quicker service”, Mr. Dadson assured.