The Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia is trusting God to turn the country’s fortunes around.

Dr. Bawumia is seeking the face of God to address the current economic challenges.

Speaking at the Dr. Thomas Wyatt Temple of The Church of Pentecost in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said government has put in place programmes and policies aimed at reviving the ailing economy.

“As a government, we do recognize the difficulties we are experiencing in the country but with renewed strength and hope in the word of God, we are forever confident that, we will ride this storm and turn things around in the glory of God. We have been working while at the same time, trusting in God. We just don’t trust in God and fold our arms, we have to work.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also expressed similar confidence that Ghana’s economy will recover in 2023 due to some positive gains being recorded.

The President said with continued prudence in the management of the economy, the nation will bounce back in the new year.

“Over the last three years, we have been confronted with our own captivity in Babylon moments. We had to ride turbulent storms and we were faced with the unknown,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“I am happy that in spite of it all, we are beginning to emerge out of the difficulties which encourages me to say that with hard work, dedication and continued prudence in the management of the affairs of our nation, we will rise up again,” the President said.

He called on Ghanaians to live responsibly and extend support to the needy and poor.

“I urge all of us, to celebrate the season safely and responsibly, if you are in a more fortunate position, remember to lend a helping hand to those who are in need, let each one of us do our bit to help feed those who are hungry and offer comfort to those who are in distress,” President Akufo-Addo added.