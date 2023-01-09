Leading record label in Ghana, Lynx Entertainment, is set to release an Extended Play (EP) soon.

The project features four of the talent management company’s newly signed artistes.

Dubbed ‘Coming Soon’, it is expected to go live on January 26, 2023.

Fans will enjoy melodies from the silky-voiced songstress, Maya Blu, who happens to be the only lady among the gentlemen.

Her efforts are complemented by Reggae & AfroDancehall singer, DSL, who emerged as winner of Mentor X.

The presence of sensational vocalist BoiJake adds to the already talented array of potential hit makers.

St. Lennon completes the list of vocal contributors, with his influence stemming from the streets and the church.

Though four new artistes are heard on the Coming Soon EP, the legendary voice of Reggie Rockstone introduces the project and talents.

The EP comprises five tunes including ‘New Lords’, ‘Forever’, ‘Vibrate’, ‘High’ and ‘Weekend’.

Fortune Dane, DJ Vyrusky and Richie Mensah contributed to the productions on the project.

‘Coming Soon’ EP by Lynx Entertainment featuring BoiJake, DSL, st. Lennon and Maya Blu will be available on all streaming platforms on January 26.

Last Sunday, Lynx Entertainment held the Coming Soon EP Listening Party at its premises to also outdoor the acts.