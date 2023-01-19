Renowned record label, Lynx Entertainment, has unleashed the first track off its forthcoming Extended Play (EP) dubbed ‘Coming Soon’.

The song released on January 19, titled ‘Forever’, features new signees; Boijake, DSL, st. Lennon and Maya Blu.

An action-packed music video shot and directed by Tigon Creative Studios accompanies the track.

The EP comprises five tunes including ‘New Lords’, ‘Forever’, ‘Vibrate’, ‘High’ and ‘Weekend’.

Fortune Dane, DJ Vyrusky and Richie Mensah contributed to the productions on the project.

‘Coming Soon’ EP by Lynx Entertainment featuring Boijake, DSL, st. Lennon and Maya Blu will be available on all streaming platforms on January 26, 2023.