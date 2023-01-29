Former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, on Saturday, January 28 held a meeting with executives and members of the UK and Ireland Chapter of the NDC.

President Mahama is currently in London for a number of international engagements including a lecture at the Chatham House on “Africa’s Strategic Priorities and Global Role.”

Included in the former president’s entourage to the United Kingdom is a delegation led by the Chairman of the NDC, Aseidu Nketiah.

Some key members of the party such as the former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper, Alex Segbefia, and Joyce Bawa Mogtari were also present at the meeting.

Former president Mahama made numerous calls in his Chatham House lecture including commitments by African leaders to fight corruption head-on to alleviate poverty on the continent.

He also stated that he isn’t against the current controversial domestic debt exchange programme but against the lack of engagement that marred the programme.