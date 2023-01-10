Immediate past Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen believes he is the only one who can help the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to break the eight-year election cycle jinx.

In a public address on Tuesday evening, the presidential aspirant popularly called ‘Alan Cash’ said: “I wish to use this platform to formally announce my to contest the flagbearship of the NPP when the party officially opens nominations for that purpose. The president has laid a strong foundation for the socioeconomic development of the country. My vision is to build on this superstructure that will bring prosperity to this nation. Together we will break the eight.”

“For all those who will have the honour and privilege of being delegates to select the Flagbearer of our great Party, the NPP, please remember, Alan Kyerematen is your candidate to win power for you in 2024,” he said.

To every Ghanaians, he said, “The future of our country is bright. I want you fellow countrymen and women, to make me your next President when the time comes, and you will see a significant difference in your lives.”

“If by the will of God and through your goodwill, I am voted first, as the flagbearer of the NPP and subsequently as President of the Republic in the next general elections, I will become the transformational leader of our time, who will build on the foundations laid by successive leaders of our nation over the last 65 years”, he added.

Alan Kyerematen resigned last week from the Akufo-Addo government, after serving in the portfolio since 2017 in what many felt was for him to focus on nursing his presidential ambitions.

Mr Kyerematen made attempts to lead the NPP in 2007, 2010 and 2014 but came second to President Akufo-Addo in all his quests.

He has been championing the government’s One District One Factory initiative since 2018, birthing about 170 factories across the country.

Under Mr. Kyerematen’s leadership at the Trade Ministry, the country also witnessed the production of local vehicles by auto giants such as Suzuki, VW, Nissan, Sino Trucks among others under the Automotive Development Policy.

Alan Kyerematen served in the same position between 2003 and 2007.

He has an extensive and distinguished record in international trade and public policy, enterprise development, politics and diplomacy.

He is a former Ambassador to the US, UN Policy Advisor, a lawyer and a Senior Corporate Executive. As Ghana’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Presidential Special Initiatives from 2003 to 2007, he led the design, development and implementation of innovative programmes and special interventions which have become new strategic pillars of growth for the Ghanaian economy.