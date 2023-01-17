The accused person involved in the missing phone of American rapper Meek Mill, Nuhu Sule has been granted a bail of GH¢50,000 with two sureties who are supposed to be public officers.

The accused was arrested after he returned the iPhone 14 pro max which went missing during the hip-hop artist’s visit to Ghana during the Christmas season.

Though the victim has expressed disinterest in the matter, the state has charged the suspect with counts of stealing. The accused has however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Meek Mill tweeted on December 29 that he had lost his phone which he said he doesn’t know whether it was stolen or mistakenly dropped.

Shatta Wale tweeted appealing to the general public to return the phone, and it was returned by the suspect who is now in custody.

Meek Mill followed up with a tweet that he wasn’t interested in pressing charges against the suspect and pleaded that the suspect is released.

The case has since been adjourned to February 6.