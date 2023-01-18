Police on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, arrested a man believed to be the person in a viral audio accusing police officers of deliberately planting narcotics in his vehicle in a bid to extort money from him.

In the audio tape, the man in question introduced himself as Dr Patrick Asiedu and claimed that he was only exonerated by a fingerprint test and his brother who is a soldier.

Police said their investigations, so far, have established that the man who has been arrested and is in police custody, is indeed called Patrick Asiedu, but he is an Uber driver and not a doctor.

“The investigations show that the entire story narrated in the audio tape is false and a total fabrication by the suspect,” police added in a statement.

Police also say the supposed military intervention and the alleged fight between the police officers and the military described in such dramatic detail in the audio tape are all false and a figment of the suspect’s imagination.

“Equally false are the vivid descriptions of having been taken to the Accra Central and East Legon Police Stations as well as the Narcotics Control Commission. The claims of fingerprints being taken are also untrue. Patrick Asiedu, the suspect, however, alleged that he had once witnessed a similar incident” and that his narration in the viral audio happened to one of his passengers.

“Meanwhile, in another audio tape that has come to the attention of the Police, the suspect alleges to have met with the Inspector-General of Police. We wish to categorically state that this claim is also false and should be disregarded.”

“Investigations are still ongoing and suspect Patrick Asiedu who is currently in police custody will be brought to face justice.”