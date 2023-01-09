Rapper Meek Mill has deleted the music video he posted which was shot at the Jubilee House in Ghana.

On late Sunday, January 8, 2023; the celebrated American rapper posted an Instagram reel announcing that he was set to release a new track.

It turns out that portions of the said video were shot in and around the Jubilee House during his visit.

He was seen in different places at the presidency, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall – at a point positioned behind the presidential lectern – and later in a sitting area rapping.

The music video stirred a huge uproar from sections of the Ghanaian populace who were critical of the government for allowing such sensitive areas to be filmed for a music video.

After suffering hefty backlash, the rapper has so far deleted the video.

Ghanaians react

Incensed over portions of the music video shot at the Jubilee House, Ghanaians took to social media to express their angst.

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for instance, called for persons who allowed Meek Mill to shoot the video clip at the Jubilee House to be fired.

He said this is because the clip had some “explicit lyrics.”

“All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately. How do those explicit lyrics from the president’s lectern project Ghana positively? Is Ghana’s seat of government no longer a high security installation?”

All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately. How do those explicit lyrics from the president’s lectern project Ghana positively? Is Ghana’s seat of government no longer a high security installation? pic.twitter.com/Wwo2rbGIjl — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) January 9, 2023

Meek Mill really shot a music video at Jubilee House?😱 This is the lowest point we can get as a country What happened to “Jubilee House is a security zone”🤷🏿 Even American Embassy in Ghana, you can’t take pictures and Ghana 🇬🇭 allows Jubilee House to become studio.We are FINISH pic.twitter.com/IddMo26j30 — Daniel Sackitey (@_danielsackitey) January 9, 2023

Bro? Is that The Jubilee House? Herh😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DBO2CLT8vu — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) January 8, 2023