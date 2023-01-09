The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has described as a disgrace to Ghana, the music video American Rapper, Meek Mill shot at the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

His comment follows some concerns raised by some celebrities and politicians after Meek Mill released portions of the explicit video on Instagram.

The American rapper and his crew were seen in the viral video rapping and dancing at the Jubilee House.

The crew later stood in front of the lectern mostly used by the President during national addresses, to take some shots.

But an incensed NDC Communication Officer said such happenings in the country make it difficult for citizens to boldly call themselves Ghanaians.

“It’s a disgrace. How can we allow such a filthy thing to happen at the seat of the presidency of Ghana. Its very shameful for one to disclose his/her nationality as a Ghanaian, when such things happen. The video shoot is not funny at all, how can we allow a musician with shorts into the presidency? It’s so saddening the shots taken in front of the President’s lectern. Its very sad seeing some of these things,” Sammy Gyamfi fumed.

He asked, “is the presidency no more a security installation, the place where our ministers hold cabinet meetings? We allowed the rapper to use drone as well at a place we call security zone”.

He said the seat of government should not be turned into a playing ground.

He also called on the government to ensure that such things do not occur in the future.

“We should stop becoming a laughing stock to the world. This is a serious matter and our leaders should ensure it doesn’t repeat itself. We should make sure we protect the sanctity of the presidency,” Sammy Gyamfi stressed in an interview on Ekosii sen on Asempa FM.

Meek Mill has deleted the controversial video following the criticisms.