The Minority in Parliament is asking the Ghana Education Service (GES) to reverse the dismissal of eight students of the Chiana Senior High School in the Upper East Region over their derogatory comments against President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The students were seen in a viral video making disparaging comments against President Akufo-Addo and his free Senior High School policy last year.

However, after investigations into the conduct of the students, the Director General of the Ghana Education Service Dr. Eric Nkansah in a letter dated November 29, 2022, dismissed all eight students from the school.

Speaking to Citi News, the Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Nortsu Kortoe described the action as a harsh punishment that could jeopardise the future of the students.

“As a Minority, we condemn the conduct of the students. We will not encourage any student to insult those in higher positions for any reason at all. The behaviour of the student is condemnable, but we are of the view that the punishment meted out to the students is harsh.”

“Suspension could be a better option because when they are suspended, they would have learnt some lessons. But to dismiss them, it’s going to have an effect on their future lives. So [GES] can recall the students and rather suspend them”, he emphasized.

The decision has sparked various discussions on social media with some describing the decision as harsh.