The Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has admonished aggrieved members of the party, Members of Parliament and party leadership to refrain from further public pronouncements following the change in Minority leadership.

In a statement issued on Saturday, January 28, 2023, the Council assured to come up with an early and principled resolution on the matter.

“The Council has initiated steps to act expeditiously on the petition and related matters. While this process is underway, the Council urges our Honourable Members of Parliament, Party leadership at all levels and all concerned persons to refrain from further public pronouncements on the matter in the larger interest of our great NDC. This is a time to be circumspect in order not to play into the hands of our detractors.

“The Council assures the rank and file of the Party of an early and principled resolution of the issues and ultimately, the NDC will emerge stronger and more united,” The Council assured in the statement.

The NDC earlier this week reshuffled its leadership in Parliament replacing Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle also replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

Several NDC MPs including MP for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine and Tamale Central MP, Murtala Muhammed later described the leadership changes as undemocratic and deeply worrying, after they claimed they were not consulted prior to the change.

Some MPs signed a petition to reject the decision of the party. Another set of MPs also petitioned the leadership of the party to ignore calls for the reshuffling to be reversed.

The newly appointed Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, on January 26, 2023, said leadership of the party will engage members of the minority caucus on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, to address outstanding grievances of the group.

Read the full statement here