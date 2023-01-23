Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwesi Pee has divulged how his father wanted him to be a footballer.

Known in real life as Akwasi Opoku, Kwesi Pee was born to the legendary highlife artiste, Agyaaku who owns the Yamoah and Sunsum Mystics Band and known for the monster hit song ‘Serwaa Akoto’ produced many decades ago.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview with Ekow Koomson on Ghanaweekend TV, Kwesi Pee, while answering a question in line with his youthful and radiant look said: “It’s a blessing and it’s something I think it’s in the family…I look very young because I run a lot, and I play soccer… I could do an hour or 20 minutes … sometimes I do two hours.”

On whether he ever cast off football as his profession, the ‘Ayele’ crooner explained that, ”Initially, my father wanted me to be a footballer but at some point, he needed someone to replace someone to sing a copyright song for his band, so I came in mind… I stepped in for that person”.

The veteran highlife musician explained, “Even though my father never liked it” there was nothing he could do than to allow me to follow in his footsteps as a musician.

Kwesi Pee, is known for his soothing voice and has five albums to his credit. In 2007, he won the Best Male Vocal performer award at the Ghana Music Awards. The ‘Me Yia Odo’ hitmaker is currently out with another smash hit song dubbed ‘Ayele’.

Watch the full interview below: