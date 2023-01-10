Social media sensation and Ghanaian actor, Nana Tornado says his teenage girlfriend ran away with him to the Philippines when he was 15 years old.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Frema Adunyame and Nana Tuffour on Citi TV‘s ‘Upside down’ show, Nana Tornado said: “I have lived in the Philippines before… I had a teenage Filipino girlfriend who ran away with me to the Philippines when I was 15 years old… She was relocating to the Philippines with her parents, so they went with me,” he said.

On why he never informed his parents about his trip, the controversial figure explained, “My father never cared about my happiness…they would never have allowed me to go… My father was the strict type even though he was a Pastor… They thought I had gone missing, so they announced it on radio”.

Known in real life as Emil Gerald Wood, the 35-year-old Nana Tornado was born in Tema.

The single parent with a 15-year-old daughter shot to fame after starring in the popular Afia Schwarzenegger TV series.

Watch excerpts of the interview below: