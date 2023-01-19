Theophilus Donkor, lawyer for self-styled evangelist, Patricia Asideua popularly known as Nana Agradaa has been arrested and charged with assaulting some police officers.

Citi News gathers that on January 16, 2023, Nana Agradaa was rearrested on the premises of the Accra Circuit Court for a yet-to-be-known crime.

The lawyer, Theophilus Donkor resisted the arrest of his client and in the process used abusive words against the police officers and obstructed them.

He has been charged with counts of abuse of public officer, contrary to Section 205 (c) of the Criminal Offences Act and Offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace contrary to section 207 of the criminal Offences Act.

His plea is yet to be taken.

The lawyer is said to have filed an injunction against the police officers that they do not have any jurisdiction to effect the arrest and charge him accordingly.

He makes the point that he was invited by the Cantonments police which is outside the jurisdiction of where the incident occurred alleging that this arrest is an attempt by the police to tarnish his popularity and tamper with his current handling of cases involving Nana Agradaa over charlatanic advertisements.