The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed dissatisfaction with answers regarding the GH¢2.6 million scandal involving the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

Mr. Ablakwa in his exposé alleged that JNS Talent Centre Ltd owned by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng was paid some GH¢2.6 million to help build the National Cathedral, under the pseudonym name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

According to him, documents in his possession reveal that Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the same as Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng who still serves on the National Cathedral Board as an Executive Council Member/Director.

However, the Secretariat in a statement explained that the GH₵2.6 million was a refund to JNS talent and not an amount illegally paid to the company.

The lawmaker petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

But in a response to the allegations, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng in a statement said Mr. Ablakwa’s claims are a “twisted narration of events”, threatening to take the MP on.

“I wish to assure the general public that the statements made by Mr Ablakwa are a twisted narration of events to pursue a malicious political agenda. There has never been any criminal intent nor any crime committed in my dealings with the Government of Ghana or the National Cathedral.

“I look forward to the (CHRAJ) enquiry during which I will present my side of the matter to the Commission. I will subsequently also address the matters fully in public without first seeking to prejudice the public mind as he has done. Additionally, when all is done, I will seek redress against Mr Ablakwa for his deliberate defamatory statements against me,” the founder of Power Chapel Worldwide noted.

Speaking on Face to Face on Citi TV with Umaru Sanda Amadu, the legislator called the bluff of the Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, charging him to bring bear his facts and stop the empty threats.

“No he’s the same person, I have tracked his travels, he’s the same person. I have videos of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.”

“That dubious GH¢2.6 million payment, we will get to the bottom of it. Last Sunday he said when you are going up, demons will disturb you. I don’t know which up he’s talking about, whether it’s a mysterious ladder, fraudulent ladder, or corruption ladder, I don’t know which one he’s talking about because it’s a simple matter,” the MP said on Face to Face on Citi TV.

He doubted if due diligence was done before the state issued a diplomatic passport to Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

The lawmaker said the Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey will be summoned by Parliament to answer questions in that regard.

“What due diligence was done before granting him a diplomatic passport? How is it that you appoint somebody, give him an appointment letter as Rev.Kusi Boateng? And then when you are issuing him a diplomatic passport to enhance his work, it’s in another name, are you complicit? The Foreign Affairs Minister [Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey] will be summoned to Parliament to answer questions,” Mr. Ablakwa said.