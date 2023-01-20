The National Communications Bureau of the NDC has concluded a training workshop for its National Communications Team and all Regional Communication Officers and Deputies, at the Peduase Valley Resort.

The purpose of the workshop was to among other things, discuss the Communications Strategy of the party and equip communicators with the skills and information required for the effective discharge of their duties.

The highly stimulating and thought-provoking discussions centered around the key planks of the National Communication Strategy and other important issues as the party prepares for the crucial 2024 elections.

In attendance were the former President and 2020 flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the Chairman of the Communications Committee of the party, Comrade Kofi Totobi Quarkyi and the Leader of NDC’s Parliamentary group, Haruna Iddrissu.