The three persons standing trial for their involvement in the disturbances at the NDC youth and women’s congress have been granted a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties each.

Lawyers of the accused assured the court that their clients will not absent themselves from court nor interfere with investigations.

Though the prosecution did not oppose the bail, the judge noted that the sureties should be residents within the jurisdiction of the court and be civil servants who earn not less than GH¢ 2,000.

The court also directed that the accused must report themselves to the police twice a week specifically on Mondays and Fridays.

Meanwhile, the National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare-Addo has described as unfair the resolve by the police to prosecute the matter.

Background

The police declared 16 people wanted for violent disturbances at the National Democratic Congress Youth and Women’s Congress held at Cape Coast on December 10, 2022.