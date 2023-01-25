The three persons standing trial for their involvement in the disturbances at the NDC youth and women’s congress have been granted a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties each.
Lawyers of the accused assured the court that their clients will not absent themselves from court nor interfere with investigations.
Though the prosecution did not oppose the bail, the judge noted that the sureties should be residents within the jurisdiction of the court and be civil servants who earn not less than GH¢ 2,000.
The court also directed that the accused must report themselves to the police twice a week specifically on Mondays and Fridays.
Meanwhile, the National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare-Addo has described as unfair the resolve by the police to prosecute the matter.
Background
The police declared 16 people wanted for violent disturbances at the National Democratic Congress Youth and Women’s Congress held at Cape Coast on December 10, 2022.
“While proceedings were ongoing at the Congress two rival groups violently clashed throwing stones, blocks, sticks, clubs, chairs among others, causing injury to three persons and destruction to property,” the police said in a statement.
“The intervention of the Police brought the situation under control for the processes to continue to the end without any further incident.”
After an initial review of Police-specific video footage of the event, 16 suspects were identified as some of the people involved in the violence and were declared wanted.