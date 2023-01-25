The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region has congratulated Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson on his appointment as the Minority Leader in Parliament.

The national leadership of the party on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, announced a shake-up of its leadership in Parliament.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson was announced as the new Minority Leader taking over from Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu who has been serving in such position since January 2017.

The Central Regional Secretariat of the NDC in a statement said, “The Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region wishes on behalf of the entire membership of the party in the region, to extend a very hearty congratulation to the new Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson on his elevation”.

The statement further commended Dr. Forson for his hard work and dedication to the cause of the party in Parliament.

“Dr Ato Forson’s elevation offers ample testament to his hard work and dedication to the cause of the NDC in Parliament and in Ghana in general over the years”.

The statement added that the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam has brought honour to the region expressing confidence that he will excel in his new role.

“He joins a distinguished array of sons and daughters of the Region, who have brought honour to the region through their meteoric rise to various high offices. We have absolute confidence in Dr Forson’s ability to perform excellently in his new role of leading the Minority in Parliament to keep the marauding and underperforming Akufo-Addo government in check and subject them to strict legislative oversight and scrutiny to protect the Ghanaian people from the abysmal and appalling governance they have offered,” the statement added.

The statement further thanked the outgoing minority leader for his significant contributions to Ghana’s parliamentary democracy.

“We also wish the acknowledge the significant contributions of the immediate past Minority Leader, Hon Haruna lddrisu and his leadership team to the NDC and Ghana’s Parliamentary democracy and wish him well in any future endeavours even as he remains an integral part and important stalwart of the NDC,” the statement said.

Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah also replaces James Klutse Avedzi as Deputy Minority Leader.

Kwame Agbodza becomes the Chief Whip for the opposition side and will be deputised by Banda MP, Ahmed Ibrahim and Ada legislator, Comfort Doyoe-Ghansah.

