The former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has described as surprising the leadership changes by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament.

Mr Fuseini believes the unexpected changes are part of a grand strategy by the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The NDC on Tuesday, January 24, made some changes to its leadership in Parliament with Ranking Member of the Finance Committee and Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency in the Central Region, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, replacing Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle has also replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza has also replaced Asawase MP Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Whip.

Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe-Ghansah have, however, maintained their positions as First and Second deputy Whips respectively.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr Fuseini said the new leadership will need the loyalty and support of all Members of Parliament to succeed.

“I received this with surprise, I had no inkling that it was coming. In the past, I said we needed to be cautious when people called for changes in the leadership. I know that the party is strategically positioned for elections in 2024, and I don’t know that as part of the strategy, this is part of the strategic considerations for 2024 and beyond.

“They will need the general support and cooperation of their members. I have no doubt that he [Ato Forson] has discharged himself well not only among the minority members but by the majority as well.”

Mr Fuseini also admonished MPs who may be peeved over the current changes in Parliament to sacrifice their individual interest and think of the collective goal of the party.

“When one leader goes and a new one comes we must all pledge allegiance to the new leader, now that there is a new king, all members are expected to pledge total loyalty to him.”