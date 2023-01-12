The management of the University of Ghana (UG), has stated categorically that it did not flout any court injunction following its implementation of its new residential policy.

Per the new residential policy, continuing students are supposed to occupy other halls apart from the Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls to make way for level 100 and graduate students.

In the case of Mensah Sarbah hall, only the male continuing students will exit.

There was heavy security presence on campus on January 12, 2023, as the students returned to campus.

Some continuing students of the Commonwealth hall were stranded over the policy.

Some students of the Commonwealth hall secured an interlocutory injunction on January 6, 2023, restraining the management of UG from implementing the residential policy decision but some of the students accused the management of the university of turning a blind eye to the court order.

When asked by host of Eyewitness News, Umaru Sanda, if the UG disregarded the interlocutory injunction, the Senior Assistant Registrar, Madam Pascaline Songsore pointed out that, “no, we have said time and again in the notice released on January 11, 2023, that those residents in the halls were assigned to the halls before the injunction came”.

“We made it clear in the notice that, we are not going against the injunction. The issuance of halls to level 100 students has ceased till we have the injunction time run out. Our lawyers are working on that, so there is no flouting of anything [injunction] at this stage. The rooms were occupied before the injunction came”.

She failed to comment on the court order which directed the UG to maintain the status quo by allowing the continuing students to return to the previous traditional halls.

“I don’t want to go much into the court issue because our lawyers are handling it,” Madam Songsore underscored.

She noted that nothing untoward occurred on campus with the deployment of police personnel.

The Senior Assistant Registrar of UG, asserted, “there was no clash on campus, the security managed the situation well”.