The body of an unidentified man believed to be in his thirties was found on the Bimbilla-Kpaturi Road on Sunday morning. The body was seen lying beside his motorbike.

The cause of death is not yet known.

Meanwhile, farmers on the road say there was a robbery attack last night hence they believe the man in question was part of the victims who tried to flee for their lives but run out of luck.

A farmer, Fusheini Alhassan told Citi News “I was going to farm, and we saw him lying down. Because of this, I am going back home. In the Dagbani tradition, when you see things like this on your war to the farm, you can not work”.

Police from the Bimbilla came to convey the body for autopsy.

An initial inspection of the body by the police showed that the person may have been murdered elsewhere, and the body was dumped at the scene because there were cuts on the arms and legs with no blood stains where the body was lying.

The police officers deployed to the scene declined to give any remarks.