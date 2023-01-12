The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has revoked the licenses of 30 oil marketing companies.

This was announced in a statement issued by the NPA.

“The National Petroleum Authority wishes to bring to the attention of the general public that the licenses of the underlisted Oil Marketing Companies have been revoked for non-compliance with the rules and regulations of the Authority on the acquisition and maintenance of their licenses,” NPA added in the statement.

The Authority in the statement cautioned the public against engaging with the affected OMCs.

“The General Public is hereby warned that engaging with the affected OMCs is at their own risk. The Authority will bear no liability for any loss or damage that may be suffered by any person who chooses to engage with the affected OMCs in whatever capacity.”