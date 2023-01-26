Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle and incoming Deputy Minority Leader has stressed that the priority of the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament is to unite the party.

In his first interview with the media after his nomination as Deputy Minority Leader, Mr. Armah-Kofi Buah said the number one priority of the party at the moment is to unite all and address all the grievances that emanated as a result of the reshuffle.

Speaking after a meeting with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin at his residence, the Ellembelle legislator said “our priority right now is to make sure that we unite our Caucus and that is so important to us. We are confident that we can unite the Caucus.”

Cassiel Ato Forson was selected to replace Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader on January 24.

Mr. Armah-Kofi Buah replaced James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Agbodza also replaced Asawase MP Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

Only two members of the Haruna Iddrisu-led administration; Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe-Ghansah maintained their positions as First and Second deputy Whips respectively.

The selection has left the NDC divided.

While a section of the MPs petitioned the leadership of the NDC to reverse the decision another group also sent a petition to have the decision endorsed.