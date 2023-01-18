The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has bemoaned the non-payment of an amount of GH¢77,006 mortuary fees embezzled by a mortuary attendant of the Effia Nkwanta Government Hospital in the Western Region.

Stephen Kwabena Bartels embezzled the funds between June 2019 and July 2020.

The Ghana Health Service said although the accused health officer who has been transferred to a different facility within the region assured of a payment plan to settle the debt, he is yet to make any payment since the year 2020.

The funds are revenue for 554 bodies that were deposited in the Regional Hospital morgue during the period.