The Pensioners Bondholders Forum pushing for the exemption of retirees from government’s debt exchange programme has served notice its members will on Monday, January 23, 2023, mass up at the Ministry of Finance to press home their demands.

Government extended the deadline for bondholders to sign onto the domestic debt exchange programme to January 31, 2023, following its expiration today.

But the group laments the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has failed to negotiate with its members despite the submission of a petition.

According to the group, the inclusion of bonds of pensioners in the programme will further put their livelihood in jeopardy as retirees.

Addressing the media, the group’s Convenor, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi said they will only call off their action when the government invites them for negotiations.

“We are trying to see if the Minister will get to meet us. We believe we will get the right and positive response but if we don’t get that, we have written to the police to notify them that we will embark on a convergence at the Ministry of Finance and try to get the minister to speak with us.”